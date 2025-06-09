Police Nab Liquor Smuggling

Uttarkashi: As strong rumours of liquor smuggling has been doing rounds here, the local police in full agile, alertness have been in full scale vigilance to check it with full force.

Couple of days ago, Purola Police Station incharge Mohan Kothait stopped a vehicle during a checking drive at D(38) who was travelling in the vehicle, and, the vehicle was seized.

Police checked the vehicle, in it were found a lot of liquor being transported. The police on the basis of liquor recovery filed a case against the accused Sudershan Parmar under Section 60/72 of the Excise Act at Purola Police Station.

Kathait said that under the direction of the Superintendent of Police Uttarkashi, Sarita Doval, they have been conducting intensive vehicle checking drive to stop booze smuggling during the Char Dham Yatra adding that the accused was from village Rana under Barkot police limits.

Further relevant investigations are on, say police.