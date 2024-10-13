Protest against police over beating of father and daughter

Dineshpur (The Hawk): During checking on Saturday late night, police and people got into a scuffle. In which a girl got injured. After which, angry people raised slogans against the police on Sunday and demanded the suspension of the guilty policeman. On the other hand, the video of the suspended policeman beating people at the spot of the incident is going viral. Due to which the local people are very angry with the working system of the police.

Let us tell you that on Saturday late night, while checking vehicles at the main intersection by the police, there was an altercation with Lalit Verma, a resident of Shakti Farm. It is alleged that the police beat up Lalit Verma. During this, a lawyer who came to intervene was also beaten up. In which Lalit Verma's 15-year-old daughter got injured. A suspended policeman came in civil dress and beat up people. After the incident of beating, the video of the suspended policeman beating people is going viral. Due to which people are also raising various questions on the police action. So the local people are angry with the police action. Angry with the incident, on Sunday morning, the youth including former MLA of Gadarpur Premanand Mahajan raised slogans against the police at Pulin Babu Chowk and demanded suspension of the culprits. Earlier on Saturday, after the incident, the police took Lalit Verma and the lawyer into custody. And left Lalit Verma's minor daughter at the crossroads. On receiving the information, many people including the public representatives of the city reached the police station. Seeing the pressure increasing, the police released both of them late at night. Among the protesters were Subhash Vyapari, Tarak Bachhad, Himanshu Sarkar, Anadi Ranjan Mandal, Ravi Sarkar, Narayan Haldar, Kishore Haldar, Rohit Mandal, Vikas Sarkar, Prasannajit Shah, Michael, Lalit Verma, Raju Gain, Shubham Mallick, Subrat Tarafdar, Shubham Pal, Abhishek Haldar, and dozens of people were present.