Roorkee Horror: Of Buggering, Murder Via Rectum

In what is being termed as most bizarre murder --- shoving a thick ruler in to the rectum, turning it 360 degrees causing death --- the doer's or the murderer reasoned that he took the step after the murdered man forced him to indulge in buggering / sexual intercourse against his wishes. Allegedly, the murdered man was said to be mentally unstable but

yes, his alleged egging the alleged murderer for forcible intercourse against his strong wishes led him to take the extreme step against the killed man.

The murder stated to be gory. The murderer has been arrested. He is in custody now.

The moot question remains, how, though mentally unstable, the murdered man desperately longed for physical intercourse specifically with the murderer, why not any one else. Why he doggedly insisted only on him. Why was he hooked to him...Facts relating to it will come out as the proceedings of the case take place, succinctly say guardians of law matter-of-factly.