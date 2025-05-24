E-Rickshaw Driver Murdered Over Loan: Two Arrested in Roorkee

Roorkee: Sunhara, Roorkee, resident, e-Rickshaw driver, looted, killed by one Ashish who to complete his modus operandi used his friend's bike to clinch it. The accused had taken the friend's bike after feigning fake reasons for its loan.

Police after recovering the bike has done questioning of friend of Aashish.

Gangnagar situated Kotwali area's Sunhara resident is e-Rickshaw driver Munna. On 16 May, he had gone out of his house.

On May 18, his corpse was found in Saliyar Bypass.

He was found murdered by strangulation of his neck with a belt.

Police on Friday in connection with this incident have arrested Salempur resident Ashish and his friend Vikrant. After doing enquiries, it has come to light that Ashish in the wake of paying instalment of a loan had made a plan to steal the battery of Munna's e-Rickshaw.

He booked his eRickshaw for Rs 500, took him to a forlorn place, made him drink alcohol. After this, Vikrant got busy with taking out battery from the eRickshaw.

When Munna came to know of it, he objected to it. To this, the accused strangulated him and killed him. Plus, they looted both batteries. Ashish came to the spot but by then both had disappeared.

Police did necessary investigations, recovered the bike also. From investigations of the police, it has come to light that accused Ashish used to work in a dhaba in Manglore. He had taken his bike for a ride to do a work.

Police did questioning with Sachin also. The accused had not let Sachin know of the incident at all.