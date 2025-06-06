Chain Snatching In Roorkee: In what is being described in official circles as an act of rare crime in the annals of such incidents in this city, miscreants daringly snatched chain of a "devoted" woman going to temple. And ran away.

But he was swiftly chased by the local police and caught, apprehended, taken due actions on.

From this incident, it is now clear in Roorkee, that many more different types would-be crimes may well take place here in the ensuing days what with Roorkee city and district is linked with "major urban areas in UP and beyond up to Delhi, NCR".

As per reliable informations, the law and order in Roorkee has been more than adequately tightened from all sides to keep full attention on all untoward incidents here.