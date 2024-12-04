Rishikesh News: 100 Cr sanctioned for development of Rafting base station at Rishikesh

The central government has approved ₹3295 crores for the development of tourist places in 23 states

Rishikesh: The central government has approved an amount of ₹3295 crores for the development of 40 different tourist places in 23 states of the country under the scheme called Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) .

Yoga and tourism city Rishikesh will also be benefited from this scheme. Under this scheme, a modern rafting base station will be developed and constructed in the iconic city Rishikesh. The existing infrastructure promoting rafting activities in Iconic city Rishikesh is inadequate. Due to this tourists and local people have to face many challenges. A systematic system for booking rafting adventures is yet to be established at the rafting starting points such as Brahmapuri, Shivpuri, Marine Drive and Kaudiyala and ending points such as Neem Beach, Laxman Jhula and Janki Jhula. Lack of facilities such as toilets and proper changing rooms, lack of safety provisions and traffic congestion on the Rishikesh-Tapovan-Shivpuri corridor are other issues.



The Rafting Base Station Project aims to address the infrastructure challenges and gaps in rafting tourism in Rishikesh. The project aims to centralise rafting operations at ISBT and provide standardised booking system and enhanced facilities to attract high-paying tourists and boost economic development.



The project envisages development of a centralised rafting base station equipped with essential amenities such as toilets, proper changing rooms and roadside food shops to enhance tourist experience. This includes the construction of alternative routes to reduce congestion in the Tapovan area and the implementation of an ITC-based monitoring system to ensure safety and efficiency.



Apart from this, a waste management system will also be established to promote environmental sustainability and maintain the eco-system of the area. About 1500 people are also expected to get jobs through this project. The state government will provide land for the scheme and it will also be implemented by the state government. The Union Ministry of Tourism will monitor it. 66% of the amount for the scheme has been released to the states. The central government has set a deadline of two years for the states to complete the developmenta work of the tourist destinations being developed under Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.