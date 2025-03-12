IYF 2025: M C Yogi’s soulful music leave audience spellbound

In the ongoing international yoga festival at Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh Ganesh Joshi, minister of soldier welfare along with Parmarth Niketan's head Swami Chidanand Saraswati, International Yoga festival director Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and over 1200 yoga teachers and seekers from across the world, participated in the evening Ganga aarti. The enchanting sound of the aarti, the gentle ripples of the river Ganga, renowned singer MC Yogi's soulful music, and Raja Kumari's captivating performance titled 'From Kashi to Kailash' created a sacred ambiance that left everyone spellbound. The participants were mesmerized listening to M C Yogi’s devotional chanting and songs. They swayed to the tunes of soulful music.

In a special gesture to honor Uttarakhand's rich culture and natural heritage, Swami Chidanand Saraswati presented a sacred Rudraksha plant to the cabinet minister. This gift symbolized the profound connection between spirituality and nature and served as a reminder of the importance of preserving Uttarakhand's natural wealth, said Nandini from the organizing team. During the event, the Minister also offered oblations in the world peace yajna, a sacred fire ceremony dedicated to fostering peace and harmony across the globe.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati emphasized the global significance of yoga and the spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand. He highlighted that by connecting with the Ganges, the Himalayas, and the principles of yoga, individuals can transform their lives and move towards holistic peace. Describing Uttarakhand as the 'land of the Gods,' he remarked that the region’s pristine rivers like the Ganges and the serene Himalayas provide an unparalleled spiritual experience.

Presiding as Chief guest, the cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi said, “The international yoga festival organised by Parmarth Niketan, enriched by the divinity of the Ganga and the tranquility of the Himalayas, offers yoga seekers a priceless opportunity for self-discovery and spiritual growth. The event serves as a reminder that the ancient wisdom of yoga combined with Uttarakhand's natural beauty can become a profound source of peace, transformation, and unity for humanity.”