Integrative Medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda– IYF 2025

The fourth day of the 37th annual International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan saw nearly 1,200 yogis from 75 countries, united under one banner of health and wellness. A plenary session on ancient and modern secrets to health and healing was held.

Dr. Edison De Mello emphasized the limitations of allopathic medicine, stating, "The problem with allopathic medicine is how it is practiced. There is nothing beyond, right in front of them is the disease, and they forget to look into the patient's eyes and empower them. The knowledge doesn’t lie within me, but within them." He also highlighted the boundless potential of integrating allopathic medicine with eastern wisdom, emphasizing that together, they can transcend limitations.

Interesting insights were shared by Ramkumar, prominent Ayurvedacharya, leading Punarnava Ayurveda in Coimbatore - South India and its Vaidyagrama Ayurvedic Centre; Maria Alejandra Avcharian, an Ayurvedic medicine therapist and plastic artist; Dr. Krushna Naram, a well-known practitioner of Ayurveda and an expert in traditional healing methods from a lineage of Vaidyacharyas, Ganga Nandini, who has been in service, teaching, studying and practicing Yoga at Parmarth Niketan for over 14 years.

Ganga Nandini shared the immense storehouse of knowledge that gets tapped into when one stays in a sacred space like Rishikesh and dedicates their life to health, healing and service. She shared her own journey from an auto-immune disorder like Lupus and then to finding Yoga, Wellness and a purpose filled life as the medium to true health and wellness which lies in holistic living. She shared the powerful impact of seva and encouraged all participants to truly strive to live Yoga.

The session was moderated by Stewart Gilchrist, a Scottish senior yoga teacher and practitioner from London, known for his extensive training in various styles of yoga, particularly his expertise in traditional Ashtanga yoga and its therapeutic applications.

This powerful gathering reaffirmed the festival’s ongoing commitment to bridge the seemingly divide between allopathic medicine, ayurveda and yoga for true holistic living and wellness. Each of the speakers emphasised on how their own journey with pursuing health and wellness has brought them to India and how being in India and on the holy banks of Ganga greatly enhances their ability to be channels of health and wellness across the world.

The day concluded with a vibrant cultural performance, colours of India, presented by the renowned dance company Nrityavali, adding a touch of artistic brilliance to the festival's spiritual and wellness journey.