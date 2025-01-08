AIIMS Rishikesh Director Reassures Public: No Need to Worry About HMPV, Long Present in India

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Amid recent cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), Dr Meenu Singh, Director of AIIMS Rishikesh on Wednesday reassured the public that the virus, which primarily affects children under five, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, is "not a new threat."

Speaking to ANI, Dr Singh emphasized that the virus, while contagious, typically poses "minimal risk" in the general population.

"HMPV is a respiratory virus which usually affects kids under the age of five, elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. This is not a new virus...It usually affects during winter and occurs alongside RSV. If a child has symptoms of acute respiratory infection like a cold, cough, or shortness of breath, then the child needs to be assessed immediately. Antibiotics don't help treat this virus," she said.

"We need not be worried about HMPV as it has been in circulation in India for a long time. Only premature kids with low birth weight may suffer serious illness due to this virus," the doctor added.

Dr Singh also stressed the importance of hydration, proper care for vulnerable groups, and maintaining preventive measures like social distancing and hand hygiene.

"Patients of HMPV should be kept hydrated. If a patient has Vitamin D deficiency, then that needs to be corrected. The instructions to hospitals are the same as for any influenza-like illness. There is no need for excessive isolation, but, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and protection from cold weather should be practiced," she added.

Notably, five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

On Monday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public, saying that there is no cause for alarm. He emphasised that the virus, first identified in 2001, poses no new threat.

Nadda reassured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenges.

In a video statement, the health minister said that there is no reason to worry and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)