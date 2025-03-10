Muzaffarnagar News: Illegal Cattle Smuggling Halted

Muzaffarnagar: In what is being widely, rightly tom-tomed as "save / prevent / proscribe" illegal cattle smuggling --- totally banned any way; its sheer illegal to smuggle cattle --- all throughout in UP, the New Mandi Kotwali Police in Muzaffarnagar swiftly, promptly --- thanks to astute Hindu activists, their ability, promptness which prompted the "mighty alert" cops to entail strict police action stopped pik up truck with illegal cattle smuggling. The culprits are absconding. intense search for them is on presently. Amid those who had face to face fisticuff with the smugglers and forced them to be at back hand --- they in fact fled to save their skin --- are Sumit Bajrangi, Rohit Tyagi, Nishu Gosevak, Ankur Tyagi, Ankit Pehelwan. They are strong, determined Hindu activists who ensured that no cattle smuggling take place and they succeeded. They were successful in rescue operation.

The truck in which the cattle were being transported was seized by the police.

However, the entire incident has once again raised the dirty illegal work of cattle smuggling even though it is strictly proscribed, banned, prohibited in UP.

Further investigations are under way to track down the absconding culprits.