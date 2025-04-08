Why Haridwar Should Be Special…Why Instantly Eternal, Perenially "Instant" --- Sheer Magic-Like --- Salvation-providing Haridwar, Truly / Unabashedly / Frankly / Succinctly Speaking, Fully Honestly Put, Should Be 'Special' In Entire Uttarakhand And Also, 24×7 'Exclusive' In 'Sanctity', 'Self-Exploring Paraphernalia Abound, Naturally Emanating In Plethora'. In what is now being all seriously focused, contemplated on why / how Haridwar be "immediately all round developed as the world's instant eternal salvation location in today's "riff-raff", "hurly-burly", "topsy-turvy" Kalyug-era infested in the whole world and the people of almost all hues instantly wanting / literally craving for being escaped from it instantly, right away but are unable to extricate themselves from its perennial octopus-like intrinsic grips that, if all, only "worsen their worldly positions / status quo / spiritual sustenance / stability / sanctity / stature / equanimity, the very personality in question”.

Haridwar's Transformative Facelift Led by DM Karmendra Singh with Global Collaboration

Low profile but reportedly tremendously effective District Magistrate of Haridwar Karmendra Singh in collusion with directly / indirectly related persona stretching up to Dehradun, international bodies are presently intensely involved to give a new face lift to Haridwar and its multitude of new places being tapped, discovered, explored now stretching up to say, Roorkee where, all out, full scale “make believe” “concentration centers” are being contemplated in natural surroundings so that the genuinely interested masses --- masses, mark it --- cutting across all obstacles, hurdles, impediments with their own efforts and attain salvation tht otherwise is impossible to reach at or attain, so difficult it is.

New Haridwar to Emerge as a Global Spiritual and Tourism Hub

It is of course not yet known as to how the infrastructural development of the “new Haridwar” is being done really to avoid sabotage of all kinds but this is being assuredly asserted that the new Haridwar will be when completed and open to the “interested people”, the very newness of Haridwar will be World’s attention catching, as it will be mighty attractive, instant attention-catching evoking inquisitiveness pf huge yore.

The Haridwar DM is said to be evincing intense interest in preparing A to Z blue print that when put on to actual operation, which would be soon enough, is being claimed to be a unique first in the whole world as then virtually, millions will converge throng here no-holds-barred. To put succinctly, there could well be a pleasing stampede that will be sans the usual macabre phenomena associated with it all.

Under the circumstances, it can thus be easily said that in the ensuing days, Haridwar will be in its new all round Avatar that will be for all, of all, for all which will naturally tantamount to massive revenues for not only Haridwar but the whole state of Uttarakhand as well.