Why Haridwar Needs To Be Smart City++

Truly, Why Haridwar Needs To Be All Round Smart City++ Right Away Dispersing All Obstacles In A Jiffy. To put it aptly, unless Haridwar is enmeshed in all round all sector, all level development, the timeless Haridwar will continue to be all round slovenly, out-of-time, out-of-place as now.

Currently, Haridwar resembles most ignored civilisation abode with none in the administration bothered about it at all for reasons best known only to them.

Result of such ignorance: rickety, tottering, crackling sights every where in Haridwar, Haridwar district.

For instance, while approaching Bahadrabad --- important road connecting Haridwar with Delhi or on-way to Roorkee from Haridwar, etc --- from Barrier No. 6, couple of bridges above the Holiest of Holy Ganga river, it is definitely a dangerous journey.

Thanks to unkempt roads, slovenly maintenance, tottering sounds, the true feelings are the "timeless" bridge giving way any moment spelling sheer catastrophe.

No care for that.

Like this, numerous many civic aspects are writ large all throughout Haridwar city, district that persistently force rational beings shiver, they surely wonder, how come Haridwar moves on every day?

Strictly speaking or put, Haridwar in normal circumstances should cease to be so long back but thanks to it being within the cauldron of practical miracles --- how else one describes the Haridwar's very normal continuation, as now, without any catastrophe.

It is really shocking, bewildering, how come the concerned authorities are allowing Haridwar to function the way it is now when the holy city's very existence itself is a natural suspect, truly put without any hitch of any kind.

It is even more surprising how come the higher authorities of theirs continue to allow them to let Haridwar remain uncared for in all aspects.

More importantly, where go numerous funds every month that are officially supposed to be spent on day-to-day all round upkeep of Haridwar city, Haridwar district.

There is just no sign of any upkeep of Haridwar, rationally speaking. Or, seen or assessed.



An obvious suspicion arises in mind whether the concerned authorities meant to keep Haridwar all round up-to-date matching international standards at all bother about it.

Or are they simply oblivious toward Haridwar having received invisible consent from top in the state capital, Dehradun.

And, the reasons of those "ignorance" officially not spelt out for obvious reasons to avoid all kinds of outbursts of revolt howsoever violent they be.

Or, up to the extent of macabre they be.

In spite of such dangerous thoughts, the facts are, Haridwar city, Haridwar district though officially continue to be known as the world's only Yoga Capital, only Yoga State, is an eye sore to all rational entities as they are virtually forced to wonder, how come Haridwar is allowed to continue devoid varieties of essential civic amenities...is it just because the people are fully of patience, religion-fearing or are they waiting for the right, opportune time to lash out...To avoid this is best social solution. Also, more than ample reasons, why Haridwar right away needs to be Smart City++.