Uttarakhand: Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Haridwar

Massive fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Haridwar, one person hospitalized
Apr 07, 2025, 03:51 AM
Haridwar News

Haridwar: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Sunday night, an official said, adding that one person has been admitted to the hospital.

The fire broke out at the Ibrahimpur village

Police and fire department officials are present at the scene. Operations to douse the fire are underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pankaj Gairola told ANI, "Fire broke out in a chemical factory, and one person has been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are underway to douse the fire..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI) 

