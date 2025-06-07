Strict Measures in Place for Kanwar Yatra 2025: DM Haridwar

Let There Be Feelings Of Desh Bhoomi Arrival Among Devotees

No Dereliction Will Be Tolerated In The Related Works

Officers Should Include Kanwar Yatra As Special Priority

Haridwar: It be fully assured that for successful completion of coming Kanwariya Yatra, its succesful mobilisation, all measures be taken in time-bound, transparent manner.

This year, clear strict directive has been given by the District Magistrate Mayur Dixit in District Karyalaya sabhaghar for all preparations for coming kanwar yatra preparations.

The DM has told all officers that in Haridwar Janpad, no corruption at any level will be no way tolerated. The DM has given clear instructions to all officers to ensure that by coming Monday next, all realistic and scientific DPR reach district office.

After every DPR is fully reviewed, funds will be released. He clearly instructed that it be remembered that in this work, no carelessness, no cover-up will be tolerated at all.

He directed all works be completed in stipulated time bound manner, transparent, good quality wise. The DM assured, reviewed all proposed works of the district's health department and instructed while inspecting proposed works instructed that adequate doctors be stationed at temporary medical camps.

Also adequate medicines particularly anti-venom be kept ready.

For ambulances, proper fixed places be earmarked. And they be kept there ready. To ensure proper delivery of pregnant women, clear places be kept ready.

The DM has directed that in connection of delivery of babies, safe places be earmarked and necessary works be done on that. It should be ensured that all due, required directions be taken from the CMO in connection with private health camps.

The DM while reviewing "aadharbhoot" facilities "as is where is" development works said that Kanwar Yatra will be held in monsoon time. To ensure its smooth passage, all bushes etc on its route be removed.

He has strictly instructed Upper Mukhya Adhikari Jila Panchayat to keep all sauchalaya functional by June 30.

He instructed that all measures be taken in electricity department so that no untoward incident occurs in case of electrification and to ensure that due necessary certificates be deposited in the district office.

While reviewing food department, he directed that there be sufficient petrol in the petrol pumps.

He strictly instructed civil supplies, procurement, food security department to coordinate among themselves to ensure correct quality food items, their correct weights, their standards be ensured so that in no way, no dereliction in them is present. If found faulty, they would be held guilty, responsible. No excuses of any kind then would be tolerated.

Even the weighing machines should be fully correct.

The DM ordered all related municipality, nagar palika, NHAI, irrigation department ensure that there is no water contamination, no sewage mix up, no feces pollution, no contamination, no man made live pollution of any kind. Who ever will be detected of failing to stop them will be taken strict actions on.