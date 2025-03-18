SSP Pramendra Singh Doval Excels

Haridwar: In what is being described as his truly stoic, valiant successful effort, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Doval has succeeded with his formed 10 teams of police personnel in arresting in Bahadurpur Jat Pathri the murderer of Rajan within his committed three days thereby has given a clear message of not excusing any sort of criminal activities in Haridwar, howsoever so called serious it be.

He even openly has cautioned in public that he would not in no way tolerate crime or those who patronise crime or those who are criminals themselves indulging in all sorts of crime --- "let that be loud and clear for all times to come".

Thanks to Pramendra Doval, arrested are "mukhya aaropee" Harsh Chowdhry --- a hardened criminal + his 6 accomplices.

Truly, many in the Haridwar civic community are full of praises for the police-success under the SSP Pramendra Singh Doval.