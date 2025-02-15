Shardiya Kanwar Yatra Begins in Haridwar Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2025

Haridwar: The Shardiya Kanwar Yatra began today in the holy city of Haridwar, marking the start of the grand annual pilgrimage that attracts thousands of Lord Shiva devotees.

The yatra, which runs from February 15 to February 26, culminates on Maha Shivratri, when devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to fetch holy Ganga water from Har Ki Pauri. The water is then returned to their local Lord Shiva temples, used to anoint Lord Shiva during the festival.

Amidst the chants of "Bol Bam," Kanwariyas have started arriving in Haridwar in large numbers, with the faithful making the journey on foot from various parts of the country.

The Sharadiya Kanwar fair grows yearly, and authorities have extensively prepared to manage the increasing number of pilgrims.

Special arrangements have been made for the comfort and safety of the Kanwariyas, including enhanced facilities along the route and stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

Speaking to ANI, Haridwar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, said, "Haridwar is a holy city. The Kanwar Yatra takes place in two phases. Sharad Kanwar's main route is bustling in the first phase, February 15-26. We held a meeting to discuss this and made a plan to relieve the Kanwariyas from the traffic. We hope the Kanwar Yatra begins and continues smoothly until the Maha Shivratri."

Local authorities have coordinated with neighbouring districts like Bijnor, Moradabad, and Udham Singh Nagar to ensure seamless movement, particularly on the busy Najibabad National Highway, where the crowds are expected to be significant.

Kanwariyas have expressed their appreciation for the arrangements made by the Dhami government, highlighting the smooth logistics, adequate facilities, and tight security.

The devotees have widely praised the government's efforts, who feel their safety and comfort have been given top priority during this sacred journey.

Shyam Sundar Goyal, a Kanwariya, also spoke to ANI and said, "We have come here for Maha Shivratri on February 26. We will walk 320 kilometres on foot for 20 days to strengthen Sanatan Dharma. Thirty devotees are with us. There is no difficulty; Lord Mahadev's blessings are upon us. We want to thank PM Modi, CM Dhami, and CM Yogi for all the arrangements."

As the Kanwar Yatra continues, the harmonious blend of devotion and well-planned infrastructure ensures that this year's pilgrimage is one of the most organised yet, making it a memorable experience for all involved.

Meanwhile, according to the Uttar Pradesh administration, the Maha Kumbh has become the world's first event with more than 500 million direct participants. The local administration reported that 17 million devotees took a dip on Paush Purnima, followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya, 25.7 million on Basant Panchami, and 14 million on Magh Purnima.

As of 4:00 PM on Friday, over 7.9 million devotees had taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

The 2025 Mahakumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Maha Shivratri on February 26. (ANI)