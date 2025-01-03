Motivational Workshop: Tackling Youth Depression with Positivity and Responsibility

Haridwar: Expressing concern over the rising problem of depression these days amongst the youth, Motivational speaker Suresh Mohan Semwal said that wrong upbringing is also a reason behind this. Parents are inculcating the habit of comfort in children. Nowadays everyone seems to be demotivated and this temporary demotivation can be easily removed.

Addressing a workshop organized in the Press Club auditorium, Suresh Mohan Semwal said that to avoid depression and keep oneself motivated, one must take one’s own responsibility. He said, “Do the work of your choice. Especially the work that you can do. Instead of blaming others for the challenges and problems in life, face them. Find ways to overcome them. Taking responsibility opens the way to move forward.” Having conducted over 4000 workshops for working professionals from medical, engineering and other domains and written several books, Semwal is a noted motivational speaker.

If every citizen fulfills his own responsibility, the country will progress, he said. Instead of increasing the problem of the victims, contribute in solving it. Only responsibility sends a positive message to society. Sharing his experience, he said, “For the last twenty years, I have been motivating people to fulfill their responsibilities in many workshops across the country. We all must know that what I have is special for me. If we work in this direction, then we will definitely succeed.” During the workshop, former Vice President Officer of Kirby Company SIIDCUL, Sudhir Mehta was also present who emphasized on adopting positive thinking in life.

Amit Sharma, President Press club and Pradeep Joshi, Secretary Press Club presented the shawl to the guests. Sandeep Rawat, Tanveer Ali, Mudit Agarwal, Ahmed Nadeem, Kulbhushan Sharma, Sudesh Arya Trilok Chand Bhatt amongst others were present during the workshop.