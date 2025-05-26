Local

MLA Adesh Chauhan, Niece Get 6-Month Jail in 2009 Detention Case

Soumitra BoseS
Soumitra Bose·
🏷 Haridwar
May 27, 2025, 05:25 PM
Adesh Chauhan Haridwar MLA Arrested

Haridwar: 6 Months' Punishment Each To MLA, His Niece; Bail To Them As Well. Punishment has been given to Ranipur MLA Aadesh Chauhan, his niece Dipika Chauhan, Inspector (Retd) Dinesh Kumar, (Retd) Inspector Rajendra Singh Rautela has been found by the court to keep father-in-law of Dipika in illegal detention make false cases of dowry, exploitation of his. 

In relation to this case of 2009, Special Magistrate CBI, Sandeep Bhandari's court gave imprisonment of 6 months each to the MLA and Dipika, 1 year each to Dinesh Kumar and Rautela. 

In the said case, the then Ganganagar Kotwali Incharge Inspector R K Chamoli was also accused but he died some time back. 

After declaring the punishment, all accused were given bail.

police custody assaultAdesh ChauhanMLA Adesh Chauhanjudicial sentencingCBI InvestigationCBI Court VerdictBJP MLAHaridwar NewsDipika Chauhanillegal detention caseIndian political scandals

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...