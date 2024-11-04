Jal Shakti Minister calls Ganga lifeline of India during 'Ganga Utsav 2024' in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, attended Ganga Utsav 2024 at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Monday, highlighting the Ganga's importance as a vital water source and cultural symbol. The event was held under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Paatil also expressed condolences for the victims of the Almora bus accident while speaking to reporters. He stated, "With several projects that have been undertaken by PM Narendra Modi for the river Ganga, people's hopes and expectations will be fulfilled under his leadership... I offer condolences to the deceased in the Almora bus accident... Ganga is the lifeline of our country, not just because it provides water, but also because it is the center of our religion and culture."

NMCG celebrated Ganga Utsav 2024 on November 4 at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. This annual event marks the anniversary of the Ganga River being declared the "National River." The festival aims to promote the conservation of the Ganga, highlight its cultural and spiritual importance, and raise public awareness about cleanliness.

This year's celebration is the eighth edition of Ganga Utsav and the first to be held on the banks of the river. Events are also planned across the Ganga basin in 139 districts, with each state organizing a main event. The central celebration was led by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil.

During the festival, a session titled 'Ganga Samvad' will be organized, featuring discussions among prominent figures, religious and spiritual leaders, and key personalities on various topics. The aim of this samvad is to inspire youth to connect with river conservation and spread awareness. A technical session was will be held where experts will discuss significant issues related to river rejuvenation, as per an official statement said.

The festival also showcased a program called Ghat Par Haat, along with various stalls set up by local departments to highlight aspects of the Namami Gange initiative. "Ganga Utsav 2024" seeks to strengthen people's connection with the river and further promote the conservation of the Ganga.

The Ganga River has been a vital part of India's civilization, and through this festival, efforts are being made to enhance understanding of its heritage. One of the festival's key objectives is to raise public awareness about cleanliness, encouraging collective efforts to prevent river pollution and rejuvenate the Ganga for future generations. (ANI)