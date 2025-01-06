Haridwar Police Arrest Two Smugglers with Smack Worth Over ₹10 Lakh, Scorpio Seized

Haridwar: Police have arrested two smugglers along with smack being brought from Bareilly. Police have also seized the Scorpio car used in smuggling. One of the arrested accused has already gone to jail. According to the information, to make the Drug Free Devbhoomi Mission meaningful, the police campaign against drug smugglers is going on. In this connection, a joint team of City Kotwali Police and ANTF took action and arrested two youths resident of Dehradun with 112 grams of smack while smuggling smack from Scorpio near Pantdeep parking.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their names and addresses as Ajaypal, 24 years old, resident of Haripur Raiwala, Dehradun and Deepak Kashyap, 19 years old, resident of Motichur Basti, Raiwala Dehradun. Accused Ajaypal has already gone to jail in a drug smuggling case. The accused runs the drug business along with his brother. Ajaypal's brother Sonu Pal has also been to jail in the past. The police have registered a case against both the accused and issued challan to them. The police have also seized the car. The value of the smack seized is said to be more than ten lakhs.