Haridwar Officials Enhance Facilities for Smooth Char Dham Yatra

Haridwar: Determined to facilitate smooth Char Dham Yatra, District Magistrate Karmendra Singh, SSP Pramendra Doval are on to providing all necessary, all relevant fully foolproof facilities to the Char Dham Yatra yatris converging in Haridwar to thereafter continue with their onwards journeys.

According to the determined DM, "we are in all earnestness ensuring a hassle free pilgrimage experience for the devotees".

Both buoyant DM Karmendra Singh and the SSP Pramendra Doval minutely combed key areas of the area/s including Champadad Tapu, Bairagi Camp and Rishikesh Ground. Both the fully "devoted" officers whole coming above ensured the would-be-incoming pilgrims face no inconvenience of any kind whatsoever. And that their much cherished, long nurtured sacred journey is completed without any inconvenience of any kind whatsoever.

Mr Karmendra Singh repeatedly stressed on the fact that all relevant, necessary arrangements are being put in correct order well in advance to avert all inconveniences to the pilgrims so that they effortlessly continue with their onward journeys from there.

During his visit here, the determined DM issued strict instructions / directives / orders to departments such as the PWD, Municipal Corporation, Electricity Department,unicipal Corporation to ensure tanglefree all round infrastructure and due services for registration points and halting areas. According to Singh, strictly, cleanliness, uninterrupted drinking water supply, stable electricity supply are top priorities.

He instructed officers to coordinate with each other through regular relevant meetings. He instructed them to complete all required preparations by April 25.

Speaking to the media, DM Singh revealed that 20 registration counters will be set up at Rishikul Ground. Additionally, holding areas are being prepared at Narsan Border, Chamgadad Tapu, Bairagi Camp, and Rishikul to manage any surge in pilgrim footfall. These holding zones will provide proper seating, rest facilities, washrooms, and bathing amenities.

He added that arrangements will also be made to inform pilgrims about nearby dharamshalas, hotels, and transport options. Parking spaces and temporary shelters will be available to accommodate pilgrims during crowd control periods.

Regarding the registration process, the DM clarified that both online and offline quotas will be maintained in a 40:60 ratio, which may be adjusted based on real-time requirements. The Rishikul facility will be fully equipped to provide drinking water, rest areas, toilets, and vehicle parking, ensuring pilgrims opting for offline registration face no difficulties.

The inspection team also included HRDA Secretary Manish Kumar, City Magistrate Kushum Chauhan, District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal, SP City Pankaj Garola, SP Traffic Jitendra Mehra, PWD EE Deepak Kumar, Electricity EE Deepak Saini, SNA Ravindra Dayal, and Disaster Management Officer Meera Rawat among other police and administrative officials.