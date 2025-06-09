Haridwar News: Who Profited from Illegal Unipoles on BHEL Land for 5 Years?

Haridwar: Illegal Ad Unipoles in BHEL Land...Profits To Whom For Five Years Since Installed, Illuminated, Now After Much Hue And Cry, Uproars Removed...The Uppermost Point / Question is who dared put up the Unipoles on Government-owned BHEL Land and how the dare devil at whose behest continued with his illegal activities uninterruptedly till it was finally removed.

But the pertinent question remains still unanswered: in whose pocket did the illicit cash go in? And how he or they are being left scot free?

After all, so many insiders tacitly or fully aware of the responsible persona for such open illegal flouting of official rules and regulations, to put it factually.

Allegations relating to it are, officials and advertisement mafia together have made crores. The unipole remained affixed for five years. Now enquiries in the matter but the officials are tight lipped about it.

Regarding the illegal unipole uninterruptedly thereon for five years was present for full five years at whose behest, consent? 16 such Unipoles are still in existence.

Now the instant impertinent question is who's Mehtab Alam, how 16 illegal Unipoles are existing on the BHEL land without official permission, rules, regulations, norms et al.

Secondly, how come, the BHEL Management did not do anything regarding removal of the 16 unipoles right away...after all, they have been there for five full years. In this connection straightaway, the roles of officials of sampada division of BHEL is being pointed out as per rules. Talking about those officials who have been in the

sampada vibhag since five years.

The crowds, common citizens are seriously questioning about whether the BHEL Management or the Haridwar District Administration will be able to recover crores of BHEL money illegally changed hands apart from setting due enquiry in to it.

Since 2019, on main roads and crossings of BHEL Madhya Marg, 16 illegal unipoles functioned uninterruptedly.

Some days back, BHEL Nagar Prashasan while on cleansing drive, removed all unipoles rightaway.

For five years, it may be pointed out, the BHEL did not get a piece from unipoles. In five years, Rs 5.60 crores have been gobbled. Mentionably, apart from election time in Haridwar city, rent for each day, one sight for 1 unipole is Rs 1000. In BHEL, all poles were two sided. According to this, from one unipole, Rs 60,000 must have been earned. In whole year, it would be Rs 7,20,000 and for 16 unipoles per year, it would be Rs 1.12 crore was earned. In five years, the figure comes to Rs 5 crores 60 lakhs.

Who gobbled this amount? Nagar Prashasak refuses to say anything in this regard. They only say that they only removed illegal unipoles that were both sided. QED?!?

By Himanshu Dwivedi