Haridwar News: Tight Traffic Rules For Shardiya Kanwar Yatra, MahaShivRatri

Haridwar: In the customary, conventional planned wake of Haridwar hosting the mass popular Shardiya Kanwar Yatra and MahaShivRatri Mela from February 15 to February 26, 2025, and to ease absolute smooth obstruction-free flow of "in obvious extreme hurry" attendants, yatris, pilgrims, devotees, masses, visitors, normal people of all hues do their chores without any impediments of traffic snarls stopping their movements, the entire areas around the historic Har Ki Pauri has been pronounced, declared as Zero Zone. The Police have duly introduced a comprehensive traffic plan. The SSP Pramendra Doval has ordered of strictly adherence to the parking and traffic arrangements so that there will not be any "casualty" of any kind, no laxity in officially implemented traffic rules will be permitted under any circumstances. This be fully adhered to for safety of all attending the Shardiya Kanwar Yatra and MahaShivRatri. A fully comprehensive traffic plan has been officially endorsed by SSP Pramendra Doval. He has directed all concerned to strictly adhered to the officially declared, dedicated guidance, directions relating to parking and traffic arrangements.

Traffic Routes for Kanwar Yatra

Vehicles from Delhi, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar will enter Haridwar via Narsan Mangalore, Khor College, and Shankaracharya Chowk, parking at Alaknanda, Deendayal, Pantdweep, and Chamagadar Tapu.

Excess vehicles will be redirected to Bairagi Camp parking via Narsan, Manglore, Nagla Imarti Underpass, Laksar, Sultanpur, SM Tiraha, and Shriyantra Bridge.

Vehicles from Punjab and Haryana will access Haridwar via Saharanpur, Mandawar, Bhagwanpur, Salier, Bijoli Chowk, NH 344, Nagla Imarti, Khor College, Bahadrabad Bypass, and Gurukul Kangri.

Light vehicles from Najibabad will be diverted to Gaurishankar-Neeladhara parking if traffic pressure increases.

Vehicles from Dehradun and Rishikesh will park at Motichoor parking via Nepali Farm, Raiwala, and Doodhadhari Tiraha.

Tourist buses from Delhi will park at Rishikul Ground and Hariram Inter College.

Heavy vehicles from Najibabad will use alternate routes via Balawali Bridge through Laksar and Singh Dwar.

Zero Zone at Har Ki Pauri Haridwar

Haridwar's CO City Shishupal Negi announced that Har Ki Pauri will be a zero zone from Post Office Tiraha to Bhimgoda Barrier. E-rickshaws will be fully restricted during the day from Chandi Chowk to Chandi Barrier. A one-way traffic system will be enforced from Chandi Chowk to 4.2 Diversion Point.

Auto-Vikram Regulations

Autos and Vikrams from Dehradun and Rishikesh will be turned back from Jayaram Mod.

Autos from Jwalapur will return from Shiv Murti Tiraha.

Vehicles from Jagjeetpur will return from Singh Dwar.

Autos from BHEL will be rerouted via Bhagat Singh Chowk and Tibdi Phatak.

Autos and E-rickshaws from Hill Bypass will return from Bilkeshwar Tiraha.

The Haridwar Police urge all pilgrims and visitors to follow the designated routes and parking instructions to ensure a smooth and safe Kanwar Yatra experience.

The Haridwar Police personnel especially those belonging to its crucial Traffic Department is hopeful that the people of all hues will fully co-operate with the Haridwar Police, Law and Order authorities in ensuring peaceful, unhindered, smooth compliance with the Shardiya Kanwar Yatra, MahaShivRatri Mela.