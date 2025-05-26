Haridwar News: Son Arrested for Fatally Shooting Father in Khanpur

Haridwar: The accused shot with a 12 bore "tamancha" that has been duly recovered. He used to have continuous arguments with his father regarding his continuous talks with girls. Being fed up with his father's daily outbursts on him, his consistent ordering him to stop talking to the girls, he murdered his father.

Khanpur police while disclosing the details of murder of his father arrested the son, the alleged murderer of his father. The arrested son during investigations confessed doing the murder of his father. The Police have recovered the 12 bore tamancha, its cover used by the accused.

SSP Dharmendra Singh Doval within the compounds of Khanpur police station gave details of the case.

It has been announced that the police team which has solved the case have been paid as prizes of Rs 5,000 from the SSP, Rs 25,000 from IG (Garhwal).