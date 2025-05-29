Haridwar News: Rickshaw Puller's Murder Solved

Haridwar: Police solve rickshaw puller's murder, arrest the murderers, recover the motive, hidden weapon used in the murder.

Police have given details of that whole incident without hiding facts.

Police have arrested the accused and sent them to jail.

In Kankhal, Haridwar, two friends looted the said Rishaw puller and killed him.

When the murdered person, the rickshaw plier, was attacked by the two men, it was witnessed by a 12-year-old neighbour of the murdered rickshaw puller. The boy --- he was thrown in the nearby jungle by the killers to RPT --- mugged the whole details of the killing of the rickshaw puller only to later, when asked by the police, elicit it all in details that helped the police hugely in solving the murder, arrest the "guilty murderers".

Before that, it be said that both ran away leaving the boy to die somehow or the other.

Police have arrested Akash, directly involved in murdering the Rickshaw puller. Police have sent him to the jail. His mate Sagar was arrested by the local Kotwali Police for keeping "illegal knife" that was later found out to be the same weapon with which the rickshaw puller was killed.

This was seen by the neighbour abandoned in the jungle by the Aakash, Sagar.

While giving details of the rickshaw puller's murder, SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said that the accused murdered the rickshaw puller to snatch his money to satisfy their urge for "immediate nasha prapti". To resist any possible resistance from the rickshaw puller, they killed him.

They of course couldn't care less for the neighbour of the killed person. They dismissed him as a "small kid". They just threw him away in dark dungeon deep considering him to be dead and gone for the murderers' good.

But that was not to be as goes the old saying "if hopes are horses, beggars would ride them"...How right!