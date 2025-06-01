Haridwar News: Panic In Shelter Home, Boy Flees

Haridwar: Intense panic spread all throughout the open shelter home at Kankhal few hours ago today when a boy broke open the ventilator and ran away leaving now trace of his whereabouts or whatabouts.

After receiving complaints of house superintendent, police have begun required investigations in the matter.

The boy, R/o Delhi, in the night of 27.5.2025, was rescued by Railway Child's Line team.

He was brought to the Kankhal shelter home by them.

He was kept there temporarily.

Superintendent of Ashray Griha Aparna Tiwari in her account (tehrir) to the police said that the boy was staying normally.

But on Friday morning, his absence in the shelter home created utter panic, nervousness in the shelter home.

Police currently are duly investigating the matter, duly looking out for the boy.