Haridwar News: Drive On To Make Jwalapur 'Warranty' Absconder Free

Jwalapur: An all out drive presently on in entire Jwalapur to make its in and out and its all around complete criminal-free. To enable success in that fully, all 'warranty' absconders are being vigorously traced, nabbed, hauled, arrested forthwith.

The whole current process is being done at behest of the Senior Superintendent of Police. On his directive, Jwalapur Police have arrested warranti absconders Naushad S/o Abdul Ahmed R/o Kaithwada, Jwalapur and Dinesh Kumar S/o Ram Singh R/o Mohammad Pur Bujurg Must, Laksar.

Reports are that the drive to trace, nab all absconding warrantis is being intensified to nab all such entities without any delay whatsoever.

According to sources, the aim behind such calculatec official modus operandi is to make entire Jwalapur completely crime-free, come what may, reliable reports are.