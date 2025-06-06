Haridwar News: DM Warns Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Indiscipline

Haridwar: Keeping abreast with the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's strict directive and working ditto according to his will, wish, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit has given "hidayat" (directive) to all employees that no corruption, indiscipline, carelessness in the Haridwar district will be tolerated at all rather those employees who will be caught doing so will be subjected to strictest action. The District Magistrate has directed all officers to stick labels of corruption free Uttarakhand, its toll free No. 1064 related signages be stuck on whom this should be written clearly that if the state government's any officer or any employee if caught asking for bribe, it should be immediately complained and registered in 1064.

Prior Permission Must Before Leaving HQs

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit has strictly directed that no officer will leave the HQs without written permission. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against all officers leaving the HQs without permission.

All Reach Office In Time

Chief Minister has directed all employees of the state government to reach their respective offices in time. No employee will leave the official premises without due permission of their seniors and notifying them of their leaving their offices.

The District Magistrate Mayur Dixit has directed all employees to keep the time factor in mind as also, special attention on transparency, quality of the works. He clearly notified that not even an iota of slackness or carelessness in the works will be tolerated at all.

The DM Mayur Dixit has directed all field level, district level officers, employees to be continuously should be roaming among the people and keep them apprised with their problems. As soon they are apprised with their problems, they solve them, sort them out then and there. This will stop the people from unnecessarily going to the district HQs. He directed all Deputy DMs to continuously organise Tesil Diwas, and, via revolving roster duties, by turn, district level officers, deputy district level officers, khand vikas officers hold public durbar to keep themselves abreast of the people's problems etc.

The DM clearly instructed the Haridwar's government employees to fully listen to all the problems, submissions, complaints of every person and solve it then and there. Whole doing that, their aim should be in active consideration: time bound action, transparency, quality. He gave clear instructions that no slackness, deviation from all that will not be tolerated at all.