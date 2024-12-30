Haridwar News: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya

Haridwar: Thousands of devotees converged in Haridwar early Monday morning to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya. The day is regarded as highly significant in Hinduism, marked by rituals such as bathing, donations, Shraddha Tarpan for ancestors, and prayers to the Peepal tree.

Pilgrims from various parts of the country gathered at the ghats to perform these sacred practices, driven by the belief that such acts bring blessings, prosperity, and divine grace.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh, a devotee from Delhi, said, "This is a festival of faith. Scriptures tell us that Somvati Amavasya didn't occur during the Dwapar Yuga, which led Yudhishthir to curse Mother Ganga to appear more frequently in Kalyug, offering her blessings to humanity."

"Taking a bath gives a sacred feeling and it is not possible to express the feeling in words. The atmosphere seems encouraging. There is no place to set foot in such a cold winter. In ourselves, we probably have beliefs, our scriptures and people's beliefs," Rajesh told ANI.

Another devotee, Madhusudan, expressed his experience, saying, "I participated in the Ganga Aarti for the first time and felt an immense sense of peace. Despite the cold, the spiritual atmosphere makes everything worthwhile. I prayed for the safety and happiness of the country." He added, I also joined the Ganga aarti.

Ankit Saini emphasized the strong faith among the crowd stating, "People have travelled long distances to bathe on Somvati Amavasya. Everyone is praying for national peace and happiness. The arrangements, including police support and help from locals, have been excellent," he said.

Manju Nagpal, who attended with her family, said, "Bathing in the Ganga today feels special. My family and I feel a deep sense of devotion and reverence for Maa Ganga. This has been a fulfilling experience for all of us." (ANI)