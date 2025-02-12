Haridwar News: Devotees Gather at Har Ki Pauri for Magh Purnima Snan

Haridwar: Devotees thronged the Har Ki Pauri ghat on Wednesday on the occasion of Magh Purnima to take a dip in the Ganga River and offer prayers.

Visuals from Har Ki Pauri showed a large congregation of devotees present at the spot.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of devotees also thronged Prayagraj on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025.

One of the devotees, Aadesh Kumar who came from Delhi, hailed the arrangements made all over the city.

"I have come here from Delhi with planning to do 'snan' on Magh Purnima today. The arrangements here are very good," he said.

Another devotee, Diwakar Yadav, after taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, said, "I took 'snan' at 3 am today. Now, we are returning. The crowds today are lesser than it was on Mauni Amavasya. The arrangements here are good."

Earlier today, flower petals were also showered on the devotees and ascetics taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

According to the official data, more than 48.83 million devotees have taken a dip so far.

The total number of pilgrims visiting the Mela grounds has reached 38.83 million, while Kalpwasis staying in the area has crossed 10 million.

According to officials, the cumulative number of devotees who have performed snan since the beginning of the festival has now exceeded 462.5 million as of February 11, 2025. The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days.

Monika, a devotee applauded the arrangements made.

"We have come here for the snan on Magh Purnima. The government has made really good arrangements. We are having a really nice experience..." she said speaking to ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his office monitored the Magh Purnima 'snan' taking place at the Sangam.

Taking to social media X, the CM extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In an X post, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for a holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfil everyone's wishes, this is my wish."

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)