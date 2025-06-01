Haridwar News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers at Har Ki Pauri After 100 Days in Office

Haridwar: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who recently completed 100 days in office, embarked on a two-day spiritual visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday, accompanied by her family.

The visit began with a holy dip at the revered Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar, followed by a special pooja and prayers offered to Goddess Ganga.

Speaking to the media after the rituals, CM Gupta said, "After completing nearly 100 days in office, I have come to this sacred land of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and took a holy dip in the Ganga along with my family. Bowing at the feet of Maa Ganga, I pray for a Viksit Bharat, in which Delhi too plays its part and moves forward as a model of prosperity for the nation."

The Delhi CM, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, visited spiritual leader Sadhvi Rithambara's ashram. They also inaugurated the 'Vatsalya Ganga Ashray', a newly constructed Dharamshala in Haridwar.

CM Gupta's itinerary also includes attending the evening Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh.

The Chief Minister is to visit the Kedarnath shrine on Monday, according to the sources.

The BJP-led Delhi government marked the completion of its first 100 days in power on Saturday. On this occasion, the government released a 'workbook' outlining key public welfare initiatives and developmental milestones achieved under Chief Minister Gupta's leadership.

"On the completion of 100 days of service of the BJP government in Delhi, a workbook was released, which includes details of the major achievements so far and future plans," CM Gupta wrote on X.

The BJP had returned to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years by securing a decisive victory in the Assembly elections held in February this year.

The 100-day report card highlights initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and women's safety areas, which CM Gupta has repeatedly emphasised as top priorities during her tenure.

