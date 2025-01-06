Haridwar News: Criminal with 8 Cases Shot in Police Encounter, Rs 10,000 Reward Announced

Haridwar: An encounter took place between a motorcycle-riding criminal and the police during checking near Hasanpur Dada Jalalpur under Bhagwanpur police station area of the district. The criminal was shot in the leg in the encounter. Seeing the condition of the criminal as serious, he has been referred to a higher centre. Eight cases are registered against the criminal in UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

According to the information, when the police signaled the bike-riding criminal to stop during checking, he opened fire on the police team and drove the motorcycle towards the river. When the police team surrounded the miscreant and asked him to surrender, the miscreant again fired at the police team. In retaliatory firing by the police, the criminal was shot in his right leg. The injured criminal was immediately brought to Roorkee Government Hospital for treatment. From where seeing his condition serious, he was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Police recovered the motorcycle, pistol and shell from the spot. According to preliminary information, the criminal Istekar alias Amrud alias Lauta son of Irfan alias Fana, resident of Sikaruda police station Bhagwanpur Haridwar, was involved in the charges of cow slaughter and theft. A reward of Rs 10,000 was declared on him. Eight cases are registered against the accused in various cases in UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand.