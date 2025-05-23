Haridwar News: Brutal Murderer Suraj Arrested

Haridwar: Brutal Murderer Suraj Arrested: Local Police have arrested Suraj alias Ganju alias Dariyal, murderer of 4-year-old girl. The arrested-murderer used to stay with the family of the child in their jhonpri or hut. He had illicit relation with the murdered child's mother. After the child's father came to know of his wife's illicit relations with Suraj alias Ganju alias Dariyal, the child's father insulted the latter and ejected him from his jhonpri. To take revenge of that humiliation, insult, he mercilessly, crudely strangulated the 4-year-old kid and killed her. To trace him, the local police after a lot of tough intense look-out for Suraj, discovered him and arrested him from the ruins on way to shamshan ghat (cremation ground) from Kabadi Basti at Baseri Road Laksar.

SSP Pramendra Singh Doval has said that accused Suraj belongs to village Nagladhao, police station Sunnagarhi in district Kasganj, UP. He to take revenge of the insults to him made a foolproof plan and took out Bambam Das, his wife to buy ration and took them far away out.Later, he took away the 4-year-old girl, a most loved creature of Bambam Das. Suraj reached railway tunnel where he strangulated the child. When he was convinced that the child was killed, he threw away his wig to become original again.

To locate him, the local police went all out to catch him...They succeeded finally.

As reward, the SSP has announced paying Rs 5,000 to the above police team while IG Garhwal Range has announced paying Rs 25,000 to the same team. Shri Akhand Parshuram Akhara's head social worker as reward has given a cheque worth Rs 21,000 to the SP City.

During the Press Conference, SP City Pankaj Gairola, CO City Shishupal Singh Negi, Nagar Kotwali Prabhari Ritesh Shah were present.