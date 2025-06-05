Haridwar Left Headless After DM Suspended Over Corruption Charges

No administrative head now in Haridwar...Its District Magistrate has been suspended...Haridwar city, Haridwar district, strictly put, now are "up for grabs" unless there is an immediate "appropriate shield of protection from the state capital Dehradun". More than 24 hours have passed after the internationally security-sensitive --- many SOS reasons are pervasive for that --- Haridwar has been without an administrative head but there is no hurry as of now from the higher ups to fill the void created by the suspension of the district magistrate. In a dramatic unforeseen fallout of justified suspension of Haridwar District Magistrate on alleged charges of his direct involvement in sheer serious corruption, defalcation, misappropriation charges, the entire action of the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is multi times more than immediately necessary setting a new rational precedence in the annals of Uttarakhand as also the entire country's administrative precedence that has firmly reintegrated that an IAS officer in charge of an entire district as its sole gurdian personified has no "bloody business" to indulge in corrupt practices that too lying to his own department of which he is the head. To clarify further, the Haridwar DM is incharge of entire Haridwar, its every inch of land...when he is found selling the government land to the government itself, what does it tantamount to? Fleecing, cheating, lying, stealing, misappropriation, malfunctioning, misuse of his office, misuse of his position...under such circumstances, his suspension is justified especially when the concerned state's CM himself has taken interest in unraveling the truth subsequently, the lies, cheating, misappropriation of the DM. Up to here it is not only unique, 100% justified --- subject to of course arrival of final conclusion --- a rarest of rare precedence...But, the immediate point is, what about the immediate state of entire administration of Haridwar city, Haridwar administration? Both are orphans now being fully devoid of duly responsible personality capable of taking all required care of all round, all level measure to keep Haridwar all round normal, uniform. The point here is if a sudden "mal incident", "natural accident", "chaos", "catastrophe" and the like strikes Haridwar, who will rescue it? A moot point, ain't it? No malice intended in it surely...let that be crystal clear. Rational logic how ever be pervasive per se with no partisan view of any kind whatsoever. This then now Haridwar sans a district magistrate.