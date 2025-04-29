First Batch of Char Dham Yatra Departs from Haridwar Ahead of Pilgrimage

Haridwar: The first batch of devotees left for Haridwar on Tuesday morning ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin from April 30.

The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are set to open on Wednesday whereas the gates of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham, which is scheduled to open on May 4.

According to a devotee Sunita Pandey, going to the Char Dham Yatra is a very good feeling. She expressed excitement ahead of the yatra and praised the government for the arrangements.

"We are going for the Char Dham Yatra, it's a very good feeling. We are starting from Haridwar today. We are all very excited. I hope our yatra will be safe. The government has made good arrangements here", she told ANI.

Another devotee, Ajay Kumar expressed his happiness over the arrangements made by the government in the Char Dham Yatra.

"We came to Haridwar, and the arrangements here are very good. We did not face any problem in registration, etc., and everything went well. The facilities of hotels, etc., are also good here, and every arrangement is good here", he told ANI.

Sharmila Gupta, who had come from Surat for the Char Dham Yatra said that she just wants to have a good darshan and does not want anything from god. She stated that god has given everything to her and just wants to worship the god which will be enough for her.

"This is the first stop and we are happy that we are going on the Char Dham Yatra. All the facilities are good and we just want to have a good darshan and return safely. There is a very good feeling in the mind and I do not want to ask anything from God, he has given everything to me, just getting to see him is enough", she said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, as the preparations for the opening of Kedarnath Temple for Char Dham Yatra 2025 are in full swing. As part of the rituals leading up to the event, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially sent off to the shrine on Monday.

Before embarking on the journey, a special worship ceremony was held at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Uttarakhand.

The Panchmukhi idol, after undergoing a traditional Panch-Snan (fivefold ceremonial bath) and decoration, was placed on a decorated palanquin (doli). School children and residents lined the streets to welcome the doli with devotion.

The idol will rest tonight at its first stop-Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi. (ANI)