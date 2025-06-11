Filthy Drinking Water at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri Raises Health Concerns

That's Pani / Jal Ka Pyao At Hari Ki Pauri, Haridwar: Filthy, Dirty, Unhygienic, Squalor full, Stench Writ Large.

Convention wise, the timeless holy, sacred place should be 'clean', 'replete' with civic facilities including clean, hygienic drinking water' but it is not so at all as is clearly visible in the explicit photo that can not be denied in any way.

The Haridwar Municipality, responsible for keeping the Pani ka Pyao spic and span complete with 24×7 drinking water for all arriving-yatris to quench their thirst does not do so clearly.

Instead, the Haridwar Nagar Nigam freely allows, lets the masses go for what ever stinking waters are available with no question asked whatsoever, come what may.

As for the municipality officials of all levels are no where to be seen around thus making the whole place free for all..."make it poisonous and even macabre at times".

Even the Haridwar's MP, MLAs who all round flourishingly thrive on Haridwar's national, international credibility couldn't care less on the open contaminated drinking water facilities being provided to the yatris in Haridwar. That too, in its timeless Hari Ki Pauri.

No change possible in it? The masses will continue to be endangered?