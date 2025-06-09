Devotees Face Chaos, Neglect in Haridwar During Ganga Dashera Bathing

Numerous Devotees In Utter Chaos, Irregularities, Inconveniences In Haridwar: Innumerable in numbers, the innocuous devotees in utter chaos, turbulence, inconveniences in Haridwar, Hari-Ki-Pauri as they congregated here for holy bathing on holy, sacred occasions of Ganga Dashera, Nirjala Ekadashi, weekly holiday.

There was just no sarkari or municipality or nagar nigam official to guide the overwhelming numbers of shraddhalu congregated for bathing --- just a dip in the Holy Ganga, to put clearly --- in the Holy Ganges. Resultwise, pushing, jostling, fight for space, fisticuff, raising voices, verbal duels, mild strength-matching, missing people, drowning, risks abound, misguiding, fooling, cheating amply galored with no stopping them in the absence of any authorities.

That's not all. Considerable number of persona felt helpless, claustrophobic in the absence of adequate breathing space, shadows, wind, drinking water, nursing, medical facilities, etc. In the absence of all these and more relevant elementary facilities, there has been "clear indisciplinary, topsy-turvy, disorderly, haphazard chaos" in the bathing venues that made many, many seriously wonder, whether the absence of all kinds of necessary facilities in the bathing venues, river Ganga, congregation venues, assembly places including Hari-Ki-Pauri etc were man-made, deliberate, intentional; if not so, how come the authorities allowed the situations be so disorderly, chaotic, indiscipline-prone out and out with no control of any kind at all.

How come, it was freely allowed to be free-for-all the way they liked. This was definitely possible due to clear indifference, lackadaisical attitude of the authorities per se with no care for the masses of all hues of all kinds.

No wonder, amid such exaggerated crowds, breathing would be difficult, that too, with the sun right on top of heads with the temperature being around 40 degrees. How come the official authorities remained oblivious to such chaos is truly mystifying, unexplainable.

If truly, no casualty of any kind did not take place at the venues then, it was surely miraculous, nothing short of it, a sheer positive boon from "up there", confess numerous many.

Yes, this needs to be added here: lack of drinking water. Spend Rs 20-30-35, buy a bottle of water and drink it. No other availability of water including municipal waters to quench exasperating thirst, point out many present there then to take bath.

That is how, thus, the devotees took their required holy bath...But devotees in chaos in Haridwar.