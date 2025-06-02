Crime Against Women On Huge Rise In Uttarakhand

Crime Against Women Of All Hues On Sudden All Round Huge Rise All Throughout the Uttarakhand Particularly With Special Stress on Haridwar Per Se. As per knowledgeable officers, off the record, there is a sudden spurt of heinous to minor crimes against women of all ages as they are being actively considered by the assailants, attackers as most easy preys with social vulnerability bulging from all sides. Thus they are seen as easy "preys".

Along side, the women, by and large being sans adequate tact to counter the attackers are unable to defend themselves. And they give in to their attackers.

To not make too many headlines of such broad daylight crimes to avoid mal campaigning, social unrest, scare, trepidation, violence, injuries etc in the societies, the police by and large are fully determined to be "extremely sensitive", "fully action prone but sans all kinds of negative fall outside". They want the societies be devoid of all kinds of panic, come what may.

The local police in Uttarakhand's respective areas thus have decided to involve the state's ladies of all hues to undergo "self defence training" stretching up to, believe it or not, pistol shooting for most extreme cases, come what may.

Adoption of such crime preventing practices, the state's police convincingly say, all level, all types of crime will instantly deplete against women of all hues in the entire state including Haridwar.