Clean Haridwar: Its Time For Ganga To Cleanse, Sweep; Bhagawan Vishnu To Incarnate

Newest-To-Be Clean Haridwar: Its more than ample time for the Holy Ganga, now fully dirty + Filthy + polluted + scum ridden + corpse infested + Et Al filthy to go / vanish in one go in what is being universally termed / described as To attain despertely long cherished, long yearned neat and clean Ganga, come what may.

It is most immediately needed now considering Lord Vishnu's hugely revered "Shri Charan" has been on it thereby raising its status to heavenly...To honour itm every year, lakhs and lakhs of people congregate here paying their heart felt obeisance to Him. Yes, of course, while foinng so, they do not at all shed tears at the "man made filthy Ganga that otherwise easily could be or 100% should be not only clean but fully spic and span as well 24x7".

But that's not to be as the persona responsible for all kinds of racketeering, peddling of illegal goods, under ground businesses, forbidden materials being openly fiddled around with, administrative collusion in its all levels barring may be few that too, if at all...Otherwise the "dhanda" of all types goes on unabated without any check whatsoever minus any sort of check and balance of all kinds.

Unchecked Exploitation and the 2013 Wrath of the Ganga in Haridwar

Resultwise, the Ganga at Haridwar goes on unabated, uninterrupted, unchecked, all obviously deliberately to assist the various kinds of racketeers freely cashing in on "innocuous Ganga" but, alarmingly forgetting that day when the Ganga defying all calculations only in 2013, not very far away considering the Ganga is timeless. Amazing, say innumerable many who are "shit scared" to think of that time when the entire Ganga at Haridwar was up in anger knowing no stoppage of any kind whatsoever.

As is well-known, even to the self-tom toming atheists, that if the Maa Ganga fumes, frets, grumbles, grudges, it becomes out of control as it nearly happened in 2013 when so many "posh, five star houses on the banks of Maa Ganga were washed away like simple deck of cards" literally keeping the spellbound people shell shocked, totally stupefied beyond any even wildest description of any kind whatsoever.

Char Dham Yatra and the Ongoing Pollution Crisis on the Ganges Banks

At the time of writing this when Haridwar, the world itself is tom-toming with the 100% salvation prone Char Dham Yatra from Haridwar, it is truely shocking to see open illegal goings-on in progress on the banks of holiest of holy Ganges, 100% revered as Maa Ganga in her utmost pristine glory as She be surely respected, revered, glorified and be kept clean all the time as She is "Live All The Time". Contemolating on the Ganga fir some time itself is more than enough to infer --- leave alone concluding --- that Maa Ganga is true and live like a live entity with no "mixture" of any kind thus, it should be kept absolutely clear and clean with no spec of dirt of any kind, throw aside all kinds of vested interests, their all efforts to "dirty", "pollute", "unclean" Ganga in any way...this should be so all throughout the year, in its all the time without any fail of any kind whatsoever to conciously avert the sin of dirtying Ganga.

Dramatically, always-ever agile posing self-claimed vigilante local municipal corporation personnel are truly responsble for the open sale of illegal goods, wrong peddling of water-drowning plastic goods, poisonous colors immersed in Ganga waters, wronglly washing pollution-peddling utensils, carcasses drowning, immersing wrongful materials, etc, etc without any check of any kind knowing no control, no check of any kind whatsoever thereby "messing up with the entire Ganga waters --- as of now, patiently tolerating but that's so till when --- ruthlessly without any "slightest care at all".

Surveillance Failure and the Reality of Plastic Ban at Ganga Ghats

Ironically, 11 cameras are there to keep vigilance on the drains, their cleanliness or precisely, their filthy squalor so that they in no way unclen the Ganga but what happenes in reality is just the opposite...filth. squalor thrive freely with no check of any kind whatsoever. Even the 7 cameras within the vicinity of the river banks are awful failure abysmally failing to check any kind of dirtying or polluting the Honourable Ganga. Further, the feed of the camera at Har Ki Pauri is still noy known as that camera has all the constant details of all open illegal activities at the Har Ki Pauri and within its vicinity. This has been done to actively assist the smugglers, illegal peddlers, racketeers etc openly thrive, multiply at Har Ki Pauri and flawlessly thrive with their illegal activities may be with the tacit blessings of local "big shots".

Ban on plastics on Ganga-Ghats is only on papers as millions of plastic rags can be openly seen spread all through, like it or detest it.

In other words, ban on plastic on the ghats of Ganga is only on papers not in reality at all in any way.

Rampant Corruption and Unchecked Illegal Vendors at Har Ki Pauri

And what about the 1000s of illegal theke at Har Ki Pauri? Only three of them, the rest all are illegal but they carry on with their busineses unabatedly with no check of any kind whatsoever because they share their mammoth booty of cash with the corporation officials. They in return of mammoth pay-off --- said to be on daily said --- protect them fully. Thus, no check on them whatsoever. The financial collusion is more than complete. Strong rapidly spreading wide rumours afloat are that the mammoth cash booties of cash tantamount to crores are distributed up to Dehradun. The reason why there is no action of any kind on the "open racketeers making hay freely". And obviously, the Ganga is being openly slurred, scandalised, insulted, defamed, even, made infamous. ...Clean Haridwar: Its Time For Ganga To Cleanse, Sweep; Bhagawan Vishnu To Incarnate.