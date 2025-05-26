BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Gets 1-Year Jail in Police Custody Assault Case

Haridwar: Ranipur MLA constituency from Haridwar on Monday witnessed the MLA from here Adesh Chauhan received a big jolt whe he was punished for 1 year by the CBI. This punishment related to an old case relating to fights. In this case, the court termed guilty to 4 including the niece in question. There were allegations of the MLA fighting with the husband of his niece inside the police custody. Then, the victim approached the court then the High Court handed over the case to the CBI to do the necessary investigations in that matter.

CBI in its order held BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan, with him 4 others and niece of Chauhan, Dipika. As of now, no statement from the BJP MLA Chauhan has come forward. Mention may be made here that Adesh Chauhan is BJP MLA from the Ranipur assembly seat in the Haridwar district.