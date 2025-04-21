BHEL Achieves Strong Revenue Growth and Record Order Inflows in FY 2024–25

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), India’s foremost engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector, has registered a revenue of Rs.27,350 Crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2024–25, marking a robust growth of around 19% over the previous year. The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to Rs.92,534 Crore. With this, BHEL’s total order book at the end of FY 2024–25 stands at Rs.1,95,922 Crore.

Key highlights of the year include:

In the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs.81,349 Crore.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs.11,185 Crore, reflecting the company’s diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment.

On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency.

With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL enters FY 2025–26 with strong momentum. The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value.