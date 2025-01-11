41st National Youth Day Celebrated With Pomp At Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram

Haridwar: Today, the 41st National Youth Day was celebrated with fervour at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram Kankhal. Students from various schools presented cultural programs and speeches on Vivekananda. The program started with Saraswati Vandana by the children of Maa Anandmayi Memorial School.

Elocution competition winner Anirudh presented Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech in Sanskrit. Debate competition winner Ishaan Tripathi put forth his views on the ill effects of social media.

It is worth noting that these winners had participated in quiz, debate, elocution competitions of 14 schools and 400 children a month ago and were declared winners.

Vishnu Stuti in the form of dance drama by the students of Gayatri Vidyapeeth won everyone's heart.

Aayushi Kanhai, Rucha Anshika, Vani Tullu Students of DPS Daulatpur gave a very beautiful presentation.

P Krishnamurthy Iyer and Brahmachari Yogatma Chaitanya conducted the stage.

Dr Jitin Singla, Dr Jitendra Chandela, Ankit Narang and Dr Raj K Arora were present among the distinguished guests. DPS Daulatpur Principal Poonam Srivastava and Amita Ohri appreciated the dance performance of the students.

Presiding as the chief guest, IIT Professor Jitin Singla, described how John D Rockefeller and JRD Tata were influenced by Swami Vivekananda and how they started serving the society thereafter.He said how much his life changed after spending two moments with Swami Vivekananda. Presiding as special guest Raj K Arora also told the basic mantras of success. Ankit Narang taught the students the tricks to make their career.

Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Swami Dayamurtyananda said that the various contests were organised on National Youth Day to convey the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda to the youth and to make them participate in the progress of the country.

The winners included students from DAV Public School, Acharyakulam, Guru Ram Rai Public School, DPS Daulatpur, who were given mementos, school bags, cash prizes along with Swami Vivekananda literature. Principals and coordinators of 14 schools were given mementos. The management committee members of Ramakrishna mission seva ashram Neeraj Kumar, Sudhanshu Agarwal, Pradeep Choudhary were present as special guests. Dr Samarjeet Chaudhari, doctor Naveen Agrohi, Swami Bhavrupananda, Swamiji Anadyananda, Mini Yohanin, Gokul Singh, Ishitwa, Amarjeet Sachdeva, Sugandha Krishnamurti amongst others were present.