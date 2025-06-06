Rohit Negi Murder: Demand For Encounter

DEHRADUN: Amid huge vociferous demand for encounter of shooters of dead Rohit Negi, on yesterday, D.B.I.T. College Chowk here, large number of angry, protesting youths reached here from Jhajra, Sudhowala, Bhauwala, Tilwari, Dunga. They strongly demanded encounter of the shooters who shot Rohit Negi to death.

Sense of revenge amid them is growingly increasing amid the revengeful youths is increasing of above villages on Rohit Negi murder. In large numbers, huge crowds of youths assembling related news reached to police. Captain Ajay Singh also reached at the spot with the police, sympathised with the crowds, assured strict action in the matter.

The youths strongly demanded encounter of the shooters of Rohit Negi.

Meanwhile, the local MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir also reached at the spot and spoke with the SSP relating to the incident.

On the spot, Rahul Pundir, Sawan Pundir, Manduwala Pradhan, Rohit Kashyap, Brijesh Kashyap etc were present.

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal has urged the SSP Ajay Singh punishment the guilty right away they being responsible for Rohit Negi murder. Former municipal head young Prakoshth has said that in Dehradun's Sahaspura area there are a lot of illegal activities including forbidden drugs peddling...Rohit Negi objected to it. That is why he was shot dead.