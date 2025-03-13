Dehradun: In what is being now seriously termed in tense, worried Singapore as 'deliberate' "Doon-conspiracy to cause physical harm to the Singaporeans for reasons best known only to them (alleged conspirators)", more than 9 'innocent' Singaporeans have been hospitalised in serious conditions with skin infections et al after they consumed, unregistered in Singapore tablets, Armodiline, made in Doon, purchased from flea markets in Singapore. The tablets are said to be having aphrodisiac, sombre, boost energy, alertness, somonolofic qualities though not 100% test-proved at least in Singapore. Yet they are being openly consumed in Singapore, sold in flea markets. Local law and order authorities, for reasons best known to them, maintain "look away" attitude resulting in more consumption thus more, physical risks, affection towards en masse. According to TOI, Singapore Health Sciences Authority, Singapore's health regulatory body, the drug also has dangerous narcolepsy effects tantamount to conditions that make people very sleepy during the day itself with severe risks of dangerous consequences. That is why it is unregistered in Singapore but its people, both men and women, make a beeline for it.

TOI found that the tablets were made by HAB Pharmaceuticals State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd in Dehradun.

Dehradun DM Savin Bansal told THE HAWK: "There is no need to panic in any way. The law will take its course, necessary due actions will be taken against the culprits, if at all, that is. All necessary preventive measures are being taken..."

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Singapore Government via Embassy in New Delhi has urged the Government of India to "please" do needful to stop further arrival of those medicines in Singapore.