Conference on spiritual Neuroscience begins

Two days international conference on spiritual Neuroscience discussing the evidences in the current field of neuroscience with the amalgamation of the Indian Vedic wisdom kicked off today at Swami Rama Himalayas University Jollygrant. Over 200 research papers are being presented in the conference by researchers, clinicians, neuro scientists.

The conference was inaugurated by Professor Meenu Singh, AIIMS director Rishikesh, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President SRHU, Dr Dayadhipananda, Ramakrishna Mission Mumbai, Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, Dr V D Chauhan and Dr Deepak Goel. A souvenir on the research papers was released

Dr Dayadhipananda said diseases are many but the solution is one and that is adopting yoga as a way of life.

Professor Meenu Singh, presiding as Guest of honour said that Raj Yoga is said to be changing brain circuits, the flow of thoughts. The Himalayan master Swamiji Rama realised this long ago and built this university on the basis of integrating our ancient wisdom with medical science.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President SRHU quoted from Bhagwadgeeta saying mind is one's enemy and mind alone is one's friend, the need is to balance it and our ancient wisdom gives the solution to this.

Dr V D Chauhan, director general Academics gave the background how the hospital was started in 1994 amalgamating the spiritual groundings in providing healthcare . Dr Deepak Goel, chairman of the conference said the conference was meant to de-code the wisdom hidden in our scriptures in common man's language with evidences from medical science for the youth of the country so that they remain connected to our bhasha and sanskriti ( language and culture).

Dr B N Gangadhar who was instrumental in developing functional integrated medical centre in NIMHANS Bangalore and is chairman of National Medical Commission New Delhi gave his presentation on clinical applications and spirituality.

He stressed on the need of linking spirituality with clinical healthcare.he said living yogic lifestyle one can move from illness to wellness.

Dr John Clark who is Harvard University graduate discussed the new concept of using qEEG as analytics tool in measuring internal brain activity

Dr Ashwani Bhat, associate professor of Neurology department gave vote of thanks.

Dr Binni Sareen from Mount Abu, Dr Naveen KV, Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Dr Shobit Garg amongst other dignitaries were present.