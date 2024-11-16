logo
Uttar Pradesh: 7 including newly married couple dead in car-auto collision in Bijnor

Speeding car crashes into autorickshaw in Bijnor, killing 7 including a newlywed couple.
🏷 Bijnor
Nov 16, 2024, 06:02 AM
Bijnor SP Abhishek

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): 7 people, including a newly married couple died after a speeding car hit into an autorickshaw in Bijnor district early Saturday morning.
The family of 6 was returning from the wedding in Bihar. The incident occured when they were returning from the Muradabad Railway Station.
The auto driver who was injured in the incident also died during treatment in the hospital, said an official.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek shared details about the incident and said, "The car was trying to overtake a vehicle, when it changed its lane and hit the auto in speed. 7 people travelling in the auto were residents of Thana Dhampur area and were returning from Muradabad Railway Station. 6 people died on the spot. The auto driver who was undergoing treatment has also died."
The SP further said that the kin of the deceased have been informed and post-mortem investigation is underway.
"A case has been registered against the person driving the car and the vehicle has been seized. He has also been injured in the incident," said the official.

—ANI

