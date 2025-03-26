From Flavors to Harmonies: Friendship Brings Mutual Benefit

The cultural and economic ties between India and China have been shaped by centuries of history, from the time of the ancient Buddhist monk Xuanzang, who brought Indian scriptures to the Tang Emperor in 645CE, to the modern collaborations seen in culture and business today.

The stories of individuals, who bridge the gap between these two nations, highlight the valuable and mutually enriching connections between the two giants.

When Indian cuisine meets Chinese business

Dev Raturi's journey from a small village in Uttarakhand in northern India, to owning 15 thriving Indian restaurants across China is truly remarkable. Today, his restaurants span more than 6 cities across the country, employing more than 100 Indian staff members and serving up authentic Indian flavors to a growing number of Chinese customers. It all started back in 2005, when Raturi, driven by ambition and a keen desire to explore new horizons, arrived in China with little more than a dream.

He began his career as a waiter in Shenzhen in southern China, but it didn’t take long for his dedication and diligence to be noticed. Within just five years, Raturi was promoted to become a senior manager, with his salary soaring from about $152 to an impressive $4,850 per month. In 2012, after immersing himself in the nuances of the catering industry and realizing the surging demand for Indian cuisine in China, he made a bold decision. He opened his first Indian restaurant in the heart of Xi'an, one of China’s most vibrant and historically significant cities.

Why Xi'an? For the Indian entrepreneur, it was more than just a business opportunity. Xi'an, the eastern terminus of the Ancient Silk Road, is a city rich in history and cultural diversity.

Though several Indian restaurants were already operating there, Raturi’s vision was clear. He wanted to provide an authentic Indian dining experience, one that truly honored the flavors of his homeland. Each dish on his menu is a celebration of India’s rich culinary tradition, and his signature dish, Chicken Tikka Masala, is a testament to that commitment. It takes a secret blend of 11 herbs, carefully sourced from India, to create the perfect balance of flavor.

But Raturi didn’t stop at just food. He knew that to truly immerse his customers in Indian culture, he had to offer more than just a meal. During major Indian festivals like Diwali, Holi, and Krishna Janmashtami, his restaurants come alive with live performances of traditional Indian music and dance, giving guests a full cultural experience that goes well beyond the plate.

Running a business in a foreign country often makes entrepreneurs think twice before taking the plunge. China’s supportive business-friendly policies gave the Indian businessman confidence. His business licenses are granted within 24 hours in every city where he opens a restaurant, and the Xi’an government waived his rent for the first two years to help get his business off the ground. What's more, his work visa always comes through in just 10 days, an invaluable gesture allowing him to focus on his passion.

Today, Raturi is looking to expand even further. With the encouraging policies, a flourishing business climate, and his growing customer base, he’s setting his sights on Beijing and Shanghai as the next cities to host his restaurants. Music strings a bridge cross the border

For Chinese dulcimer instrumentalist Liu Yuening, her time learning from santoor masters and collaborating with local musicians in India have made an incredible impression on her, fueling a deep desire to return to the country and continue exploring the harmonious fusion of Chinese and Indian music in the near future. Liu is a dulcimer professor at the prestigious Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. Having grown up in the world of music, her thirst for knowledge never ceased—especially when it came to exploring other dulcimers around the world.

She longed to find out the chemistry when different dulcimers are played with the Chinese one. In 2009, Liu’s dream came true. She studied the santoor and Indian classical music in Delhi University, while also seeking out renowned santoor masters to learn from. Among them was the legendary Shiv Kumar Sharma, whose influence on Liu’s artistry would prove profound.

Sharma, known for his high standards of tonality, emphasized the importance of gaining a deeper understanding of the culture behind music and the enchanting art of improvisation.

Liu's time in India wasn't just about study; it was about immersion. She attended concerts and lived the vibrant atmosphere of Indian classical music, where one particular experience left a lasting impression. She became captivated by the music of Kendia, an Indian band whose unique sound resonated with her. Thus, she reached out to the band with a proposal to collaborate, an invitation they eagerly accepted. It was an unforgettable performance in Calcutta, where Liu and the Indian musicians joined forces to play a famous Chinese folk song, “A Little Cabbage.”

What followed was an extraordinary fusion of cultures. The Indian musicians infused elements of their classical style into the melody, enriching it with their unique perspective. As the performance reached its climax, the musicians found themselves caught up in a shared moment of improvisation. Liu recalls how everyone, regardless of their background, found a universal way to express themselves through music. Over the past 15 years, Liu has dedicated herself to fostering musical exchange between China and India, inviting world-renowned Indian musicians like tabla master Vijay Ghate and santoor virtuoso Tarun Bhattacharya to perform alongside Chinese artists. Through these collaborations, Liu seeks to foster dialogue between the two nations, create opportunities for their people to better understand each other, and cultivate a mutual appreciation for their music.

Friendship brings mutual benefit

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently noted in a podcast with Lex Fridman, the border issues between the two nations have now returned to “normalcy,” and emphasized dialogue with China. Reaching an agreement to resume direct air flights in January is perhaps a great start. It is expected to see more collaborations in various fields between the two nations, such as business, biotechnology, technology, renewable energy, education, and beyond—areas that promise to benefit both countries and strengthen their mutual interests.