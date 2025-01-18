Union Minister Majumdar Expresses Hope for Justice as Sealdah Court Set to Deliver Verdict in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

New Delhi: As the Sealdah Court is set to announce its verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case today, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar expressed hope that justice will be served.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar criticized the Kolkata Police for their mishandling of the case, which resulted in the loss of crucial evidence.

"Everyone is hopeful that the court will do justice in the case and will give a correct verdict...The Kolkata Police did so much mismanagement in the case due to which no evidence was left at the spot. So now we hope that justice will prevail in the case and the accused will be punished," the BJP leader said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, main accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh reiterated the party's demand for the death penalty for the accused.

Speaking to ANI on the verdict, Ghosh underlined the 'swift police action' and the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corroboration of the accused's guilt.

"We hope that the person arrested within 24 hours of the incident, whom the CBI also confirmed as guilty, is declared guilty by the court and handed the death penalty. From day one, our Chief Minister has demanded capital punishment for this heinous crime," Ghosh stated.

Highlighting the gravity of the case, Ghosh described it as a "social crime" that transcends political lines. "This is not a political situation but a social issue. For crimes like this, we expect the accused to be given the death sentence," he said.

The RG Kar rape-murder case has drawn widespread attention, with public outrage fueling demands for strict punishment. The incident, which shocked West Bengal, has been a focal point of political and social discourse. (ANI)