Supreme Court refuses to stay Dharavi Redevelopment Project awarded to Adani Group

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to impose the status quo on the Dharavi Redevelopment project on Friday while hearing a plea filed by Dubai-based SecLink Technologies challenging the Maharashtra government's award of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project to the Adani Group.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted that the project has already commenced after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Adani Group, submitted that significant funds have been invested and over 2,000 workers have been employed in the Asiad project.

However, the Court agreed to examine SecLinks' plea and issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

In December 2024, the Bombay High Court upheld the project awarded to the Adani Group under a new tender, asserting that the state authority responsible for issuing the tender was best suited to assess its requirements. The High Court also dismissed SecLink's claims, noting that the company's grounds presented lacked merit.

The initial tender, awarded to SecLink, was later cancelled, and in October 2022, a new tender was issued, in which the Adani Group was allegedly selected as the highest bidder. SecLink argues that the 2022 tender was designed to exclude its participation.

The Maharashtra government issued a fresh tender in 2022 in view of its decision to incorporate railway land in the project. Today, the Supreme Court agreed with the Bombay High Court that the development of railway land has now been included in the project.

The top court, however, noted SecLink's submission that certain conditions in the new tender were tweaked to exclude their participation and stated that it would examine the matter.

SecLink Technologies contends that it was unfairly excluded from the bidding process, despite being the highest bidder in the original 2019 tender issued by the Maharashtra government.

Today, when the matter came up before the top bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, the counsel representing Seclink stated that it would increase its Rs 7,200 crores offer by 20 pc, increasing it to Rs 8,640 crores.

The Court asked SecLink to file an affidavit in this regard and listed the matter to be heard next on May 25.

Further, the Court noted that SecLink should also fulfill all other obligations besides the bidding amount while participating in the offer.

The Court also directed Adani Group to ensure that all payments for the development of the project are made through a single escrow account with all formalities.

Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram appeared for SecLink Technologies, meanwhile Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Adani Group. Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta represented the State of Maharashtra. (ANI)