Supreme Court Questions States on Freebies Amid Financial Crunch for Judges' Salaries and Pensions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that state governments seem to have money to provide freebies to people but they claim a financial crunch when it comes paying salary and pension to judges of the district judiciary.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih gave the reference of "Ladli-Behna yojna" by the Maharashtra government and the recent promises made by various political parties ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

It said, "The states have all the money for the people who don't do any work. When you talk about financial constraints we also have to look at this. Come elections you declare Ladli Behana yojna and other new schemes where you pay fixed amounts," the bench remarked.

It said in Delhi ahead of elections, some political parties have announced that they will pay Rs 2500 if they come to power.

The apex court made the remarks as Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said the government has to consider financial constraints when deciding the pay and retirement benefits of judicial officers.

The top court was hearing case filed by the All India Judges Association relating to the implementation of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission. (ANI)